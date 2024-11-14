site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gui Santos: Sent back to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Golden State assigned Santos to its G League affiliate Santa Cruz on Wednesday.
Santos appeared in four of the Warriors' first five games of the campaign but has been pushed out of the rotation in November. He'll head down to the G League to get some additional reps.
