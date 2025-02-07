Santos (knee) was active but wasn't available for Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Lakers.

After sitting out the entire second half of Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Jazz due to left patella tendinitis, Santos had been listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. The Warriors ultimately downgraded him to out shortly before the opening tip, but Santos doesn't look as though he'll be headed for a long-term absence. Santos could be ready to go for the Warriors' next game Saturday in Chicago, but he may not be included in the rotation with Golden State expected to have the newly acquired Jimmy Butler available for that contest.