Santos will start against the Thunder on Friday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

With the Warriors missing three of their usual starters in the front end of this back-to-back set, Santos will get the starting nod for just the second time this season. The 23-year-old forward is coming off one of his best outings of the season in Wednesday's win over the Hornets, during which he posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes.