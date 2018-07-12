Tokoto logged seven points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Hornets.

After being selected in the second round by the 76'ers during the 2015 NBA Draft, Tokoto has struggled to catch on with a team. He has bounced around G-League teams for Philadelphia and Houston before landing on Golden State's Summer League roster. the UNC product has loads of athletic ability but has had difficulty perfecting his jump shot and a few other fundamentals. Wednesday's game was perhaps his best stat line in quite some time, and it's unlikely he'll make the Warriors roster this season. He will probably catch on with a G-League team, though.