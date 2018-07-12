Warriors' J.P. Tokoto: Grans 10 boards in playoff loss
Tokoto logged seven points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Hornets.
After being selected in the second round by the 76'ers during the 2015 NBA Draft, Tokoto has struggled to catch on with a team. He has bounced around G-League teams for Philadelphia and Houston before landing on Golden State's Summer League roster. the UNC product has loads of athletic ability but has had difficulty perfecting his jump shot and a few other fundamentals. Wednesday's game was perhaps his best stat line in quite some time, and it's unlikely he'll make the Warriors roster this season. He will probably catch on with a G-League team, though.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...