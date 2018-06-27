Warriors' J.P. Tokoto: Secures summer league spot
Tokoto will play for the Warriors during summer league, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This year will mark Tokoto's fourth summer league appearance since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sixers. He has yet to appear in an NBA game, but played in the G-League during the 2015-16 season and 2016-17 season. Last year, he found minutes overseas with Perth, a team in the Australian NBL. There, he started 29 of the 30 games he appeared in, averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.
