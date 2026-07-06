Warriors' Jacksen Moni: Leads team in scoring in SL

Moni logged 18 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 91-85 loss to the Kings at the California Classic Summer League.

Moni put together an impressive performance Sunday despite the loss, leading the team with 18 points. Moni spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.5 minutes per contest across 35 regular-season appearances. He will likely find himself in the G League again for the 2026-27 campaign.