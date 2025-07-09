Rowe posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 93-79 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Rowe posted team-high marks in points and steals, albeit in a losing effort. The 28-year-old forward has averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 24.7 minutes per game in three Summer League outings thus far. He was signed to a two-way contract last season but spent the majority of his time with the club's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Over 37 G League appearances in 2024-25, Rowe averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.5 minutes per game.