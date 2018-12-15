Warriors' Jacob Evans: Assigned to G League
Evans was assigned to the G League on Saturday.
Evans has seen spot run for the Warriors this season, but has also spent time getting minutes in the G League. At the NBA level, he's totaled nine points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 82 minutes.
