Evans will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After playing 36 minutes Tuesday's spot start, Evans will come off the bench for Wednesday's season finale. There's a good chance he'll continue to see an increased workload with Steph Curry resting and incumbent start Klay Thompson planning likely seeing between 15-and-20 minutes only.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...