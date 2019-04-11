Warriors' Jacob Evans: Back to bench Wednesday
Evans will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After playing 36 minutes Tuesday's spot start, Evans will come off the bench for Wednesday's season finale. There's a good chance he'll continue to see an increased workload with Steph Curry resting and incumbent start Klay Thompson planning likely seeing between 15-and-20 minutes only.
