Evans played the final five seconds of the third quarter of Wednesday's 147-140 win over the Pelicans and accrued no statistics.

It was a two-point game when Evans entered the contest, but he was inserted merely to spare Stephen Curry of a potential foul on the Pelicans' final possession of the quarter. Though the rookie has played in the last two games, the appearances have been in end-of-quarter and garbage-time scenarios, suggesting he's not trending toward earning a permanent rotation spot. In fact, Evans could be in danger of serving as one of the Warriors' healthy inactives Friday against the Clippers with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) scheduled to enter the lineup for his season debut.