Warriors' Jacob Evans: Bruised ribs results in early exit

Evans played just six minutes in Thursday's 71-77 summer league win over the Lakers due to suffering bruised ribs, Mark Medina of the Merucry News reports.

It sounds like a very minor injury for the Warriors' first-round pick, so it shouldn't keep him on the sidelines long, if at all. The Warriors open up the Vegas Summer League schedule Friday against the Clippers and Evans can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest. If he plays, Evans would likely pick up another start.