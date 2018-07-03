Warriors' Jacob Evans: Cleared to play Tuesday

Evans (toe) will make his summer league debut during Tuesday's tilt against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Evans sat out Monday's game against the Heat due to a toe injury he suffered in practice. But, after going through morning shootaround, he's been cleared to participate in Tuesday's game. Evans was the Warriors only draft pick this year, going 28th overall. Last year, during his junior campaign at Cincinnati, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.