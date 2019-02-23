Warriors' Jacob Evans: Cleared to play
Evans (pelvis) is available Saturday against the Rockets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Evans has been dealing with a sore pelvis, and he hasn't played since Jan. 15. That said, he's a deep bench option for the Warriors, and his availability shouldn't change much for the team.
