Warriors' Jacob Evans: Doesn't leave bench Thursday
Evans (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.
Evans was cleared to play after a sore left foot kept him sidelined over the past two games, but he was unable to crack the rotation in a game that was competitive throughout. The rookie first-round pick has averaged just 4.5 minutes per game across 19 appearances this season and seems unlikely to see significant run at any point unless the Warriors endure multiple long-term injuries on the wing.
