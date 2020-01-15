Warriors' Jacob Evans: Heads to locker room
Evans was hit in the face with an inadvertent elbow during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks and went to the locker room, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Evans stayed down on the court for an extended period of time, so it would be surprising if he returned. There's a chance he'll enter the league's concussion protocol. If that's the case, he could be looking at a multi-game absence.
