Coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Evans "might be out for a little bit" with a left adductor strain, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "[The Warriors will miss Evans for] however long he's out in the coming weeks," Kerr said.

Evans suffered the injury in the Warriors' win over the Pelicans on Monday, and the early returns on his medical evaluations apparently weren't promising. The fact that Kerr is referring to Evans' recovery timeline in terms of weeks suggests that he's effectively being viewed as out indefinitely, with a firm timeline unlikely to emerge until the second-year swingman resumes practicing. Evans' absence should open up a few extra minutes for the likes of Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee.