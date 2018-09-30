Warriors' Jacob Evans: Logs 16 minutes in loss
Evans provided four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 16 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.
The Warriors selected Evans with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, and they gave him some work right away. The Cincinnati product is unlikely to have much fantasy impact as he sits behind a crowded depth chart that hasn't seen much change in the offseason.
