Warriors' Jacob Evans: Logs 24 minutes versus Nets
Evans ended up with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 loss to the Nets.
Evans produced a decent line for the second straight game, this after managing seven points, three dimes, three blocks, two boards and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's win over the Wizards. With Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson being held out in advance of the trade deadline, Evans saw plenty of minutes once again in this one and could be in line for increased responsibility if Burks and/or Robinson are in fact dealt.
