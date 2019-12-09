Warriors' Jacob Evans: Officially questionable Monday
The Warriors list Evans (hip) as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Coach Steve Kerr mentioned over the weekend that he expected Evans to play Monday, but the official injury report suggests the second-year player's availability is more of a 50-50 proposition. If Evans is cleared to play, he'll likely be subject to some sort of minutes restriction while coming off the bench. Once he regains health, Evans should capture a regular spot in the Warriors' rotation, either as the backup to starting point guard D'Angelo Russell or as a second-unit wing.
