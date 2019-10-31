Warriors' Jacob Evans: Option picked up
The Warriors exercised the third-year option on Evans' (hip) rookie contract Thursday.
Evans is currently dealing with a strained left adductor and isn't expected back for at least three weeks. Prior to suffering the injury, Evans appeared in three games and tallied 18 points, five rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes.
