Warriors' Jacob Evans: Out again Monday
Evans (concussion) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Blazers.
Evans remains in the NBA's concussion protocol, and Monday will mark his third straight absence. Evans is not a fantasy consideration in nearly any format.
