Warriors' Jacob Evans: Out again Wednesday
Evans (pelvis) is out Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Evans hasn't played since Jan. 15, and his next chance to take the floor will arrive following the All-Star break. In 99 total minutes, the rookie has racked up 13 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block.
