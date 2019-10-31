Evans (hip) will be shut down for three weeks before the Warriors re-evaluate him for a return, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Evans strained his left adductor in Monday's win over the Pelicans and now looks like he'll be shut down until December as a result of the injury. Jordan Poole, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee will likely fill most of the 14.3 minutes per game Evans had averaged through the Warriors' first three contests.