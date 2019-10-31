Warriors' Jacob Evans: Out at least three weeks
Evans (hip) will be shut down for three weeks before the Warriors re-evaluate him for a return, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Evans strained his left adductor in Monday's win over the Pelicans and now looks like he'll be shut down until December as a result of the injury. Jordan Poole, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee will likely fill most of the 14.3 minutes per game Evans had averaged through the Warriors' first three contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.