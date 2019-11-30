Warriors' Jacob Evans: Out Sunday, Monday
Evans (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic and Monday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. The hope is that he should be back before the end of the road trip.
A strained left hip has kept Evans out since the fourth game of the season. A return is on the horizon, however. More information on his expected return date should arrive in the coming days.
