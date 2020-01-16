Warriors' Jacob Evans: Out Thursday
Evans (face) is out for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets.
After taking a hit to the face and going to the hospital, Evans has been ruled out Thursday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. Alec Burks, Jordan Poole and Glenn Robinson are all candidates to see extra minutes as a result.
