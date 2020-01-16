Warriors' Jacob Evans: Out with concussion, broken nose
Evans will enter the league's concussion protocol after being diagnosed with a concussion and broken nose.
Evans suffered the injuries during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks after taking an elbow to the face in the second quarter. Upon his return -- which will come once he clears the NBA concussion protocol -- the 22-year-old is expected to wear protective mask until his nose is healed. In his absence, Alec Burks, Jordan Poole and Glenn Robinson are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...