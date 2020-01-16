Evans will enter the league's concussion protocol after being diagnosed with a concussion and broken nose.

Evans suffered the injuries during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks after taking an elbow to the face in the second quarter. Upon his return -- which will come once he clears the NBA concussion protocol -- the 22-year-old is expected to wear protective mask until his nose is healed. In his absence, Alec Burks, Jordan Poole and Glenn Robinson are all candidates to see extra run.