Evans (hip) logged 11 minutes off the bench and finished with two points (1-4 FG), one rebound and one assist Monday in the Warriors' 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

After missing the previous 21 games with a strained hip, Evans stepped into a small rotational role in his return to action, replacing Jordan Poole on the second unit. As he gets more game action under his belt, Evans could push for more substantial minutes, but he'll be behind Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks on the depth chart for now.