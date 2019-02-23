Warriors' Jacob Evans: Probable for Saturday
Evans (pelvis) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Evans has missed the last four games due to a sore left pelvis, but it sounds like he's on the cusp of a return. The rookie has appeared in just two games for the Warriors since the start of the new year, so his return should go relatively unnoticed.
