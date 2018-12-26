Warriors' Jacob Evans: Probable Thursday
Evans (foot) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Evans has been nursing a foot issue for a little less than a week. That said, he's a deep bench option for Golden State, so his availability doesn't change the Warriors' rotation.
