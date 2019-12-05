Warriors' Jacob Evans: Questionable for Friday's contest
Evans (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
While Evans has not played since the third game of the season due to the hip injury, it seems as though he will be suiting up relatively soon. Considering the guard hasn't played since October, don't expect the 22-year-old to see a heavy dosage of minutes immediately, as the team will likely slowly ease him back into the rotation.
