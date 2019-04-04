Evans was recalled by the Warriors on Wedesday.

After finishing the G-League season with Santa Cruz, Evans will head back to the NBA for the final four games of the season. In 27 games for Golden State, the 2018 1st-round pick's managed 0.8 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 rebounds in 5.0 minutes. There's a chance that Evans could see some run down the stretch as the coach Steve Kerr will likely look to get his starters as rested as possible for the impending playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...