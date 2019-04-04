Evans was recalled by the Warriors on Wedesday.

After finishing the G-League season with Santa Cruz, Evans will head back to the NBA for the final four games of the season. In 27 games for Golden State, the 2018 1st-round pick's managed 0.8 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 rebounds in 5.0 minutes. There's a chance that Evans could see some run down the stretch as the coach Steve Kerr will likely look to get his starters as rested as possible for the impending playoffs.