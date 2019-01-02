Warriors' Jacob Evans: Recalled from G League
Evans was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Probably a brief stint, Evans will likely not make much of an impact, if any, while he's on the team however. The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances with the Warriors so far this season, averaging 4.3 minutes and 0.6 points per outing.
