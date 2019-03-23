Evans will rejoin Golden State ahead of Saturday's game against Mavericks.

The rookie may see some minutes with Steph Curry out for rest purposes Saturday. While he's averaging 0.8 points and 0.6 assists in limited run for Golden State, Evans' averaging a solid 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21 games for their G-League affiliate.

