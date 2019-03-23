Warriors' Jacob Evans: Recalled from Santa Cruz
Evans will rejoin Golden State ahead of Saturday's game against Mavericks.
The rookie may see some minutes with Steph Curry out for rest purposes Saturday. While he's averaging 0.8 points and 0.6 assists in limited run for Golden State, Evans' averaging a solid 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21 games for their G-League affiliate.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.