Evans (concussion/nose) played 19 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Warriors' 129-96 loss to the Jazz, finishing with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block.

Considered a game-time call leading up to tipoff, Evans ultimately gained clearance to return from a three-game absence due to a concussion and a fractured nose. Coach Steve Kerr slotted Evans back on the second unit, and the 2018 first-round pick ended up handling what's been a relatively normal minutes load or him this season. It'll likely take a trade or a long-term injury to one of the Warriors' other guards/wings before Evans gets an extended look in a 25-plus-minute role.