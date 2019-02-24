Warriors' Jacob Evans: Returns to Santa Cruz
Evans was assigned to Golden State's G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz, on Sunday.
Evans continues to bounce back and forth between the G League and the NBA. He hasn't taken the court for the Warriors since Jan. 15, so he'll look to get some run in the G League.
