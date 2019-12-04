Play

Evans (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

The Warriors expressed hope that Evans would be able to play at some point during their five-game road trip, but if that comes to fruition, it won't happen until Friday in Chicago. Fortunately for a banged-up Golden State squad, they should get some reinforcement in the form of D'Angelo Russell (thumb), who is listed as probable after missing the team's past nine contests.

