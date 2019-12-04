Warriors' Jacob Evans: Ruled out Wednesday
Evans (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
The Warriors expressed hope that Evans would be able to play at some point during their five-game road trip, but if that comes to fruition, it won't happen until Friday in Chicago. Fortunately for a banged-up Golden State squad, they should get some reinforcement in the form of D'Angelo Russell (thumb), who is listed as probable after missing the team's past nine contests.
