Evans was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and posted one rebound, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

The 2018 first-round pick was quiet for the second time in as many games to open preseason while coming off the bench behind a spectacular effort from Klay Thompson. Evans is likely to see much more playing time during the exhibition slate than he will once the regular season kicks off, considering Thompson's typically robust minutes load and the presence of Patrick McCaw (contract issue) ahead of him on the depth chart.