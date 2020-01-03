Warriors' Jacob Evans: Scores nine to go with four boards
Evans had nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.
Evans has been limited to single digits in scoring in nine straight appearances, and he had earned less than 18 minutes in seven consecutive contests prior to this one. Despite being a recent first round pick (2018) for the Warriors, the sophomore simply hasn't been involved enough to trust in most fantasy formats.
