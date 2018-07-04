Warriors' Jacob Evans: Scores team-high 13 points Tuesday
Evans scored a team-high 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 victory over the Kings.
The Warriors' only draft pick this year played well during his debut, despite some subpar three-point shooting. Last season, during his junior year at Cincinnati, Evans made 1.7 threes per game at 37.0 percent. So, he'll likely pick things up as he continues to see run in summer league.
