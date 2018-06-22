Warriors' Jacob Evans: Selected by Golden State

Evans was selected by the Warriors with the 28th pick in Thursday's draft.

Evans, a 6-foot-6, 210 pound shooting guard from Cincinnati joins the defending champion Warriors and will look to add backcourt depth. As good as the Warriors have been in recent years, the position most in need of additional depth was the shooting guard slot. Evans will look to earn minutes off the bench behind the likes of Klay Thompson, Nick Young, and Patrick McCaw. Though Evans didn't put up giant numbers as a junior last season (he averaged 13 points, 3.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game), he showed the athleticism and prototypical skill that should translate to the NBA. Look for him to see a small role early on this coming season as he works to carve out a niche for himself with Golden State.