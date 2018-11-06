Warriors' Jacob Evans: Sent to G League
Evans was assigned to Golden State's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday.
Evans has seen limited action off the bench so far this season, appearing in seven games while averaging just 0.6 points and 1.0 assist over 6.3 minutes per contest. The Warriors have elected to ship the first-round pick to the G League, where he figures to have a greater opportunity to develop.
