Warriors' Jacob Evans: Set for re-evaluation
Evans (hip) will be re-evaluated Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Evans played in the first three games of the 2019-20 season before suffering a left hip strain. He's presumably at least a few weeks away from getting the all-clear, though Wednesday may bring a better idea of when he might be back in action.
