Warriors' Jacob Evans: Should return Monday
Coach Steve Kerr said he expects Evans (hip) to return Monday against the Grizzlies, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Evans was already ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Bulls, but it appears his absence will end there at 21 games. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Oct. 28 due to the left hip strain, so he may not immediately see the same 20-minute workload he had in the first two games of the year.
