Warriors' Jacob Evans: Sidelined Sunday with sore pelvis
Evans won't be available for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a sore left pelvis.
Evans' injury doesn't sound like a long-term concern, but the rookie first-round pick won't be a fixture in Golden State's rotation even once he overcomes the issue.
