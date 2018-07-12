Evans will sit out Friday's summer league finale for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Evans dealt with bruised rib late last week and while he returned to action over the weekend, there's no real reason for the Warriors to continue to have him play in summer league. The team's first-round pick this year finishes the Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer Leagues playing in a combined five games with averages of 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 19.6 minutes. Look for Evans to be a full go ahead of training camp, though considering the talent the Warriors already have on the wing, Evans will likely only be relied upon for a handful of minutes per game.