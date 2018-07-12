Warriors' Jacob Evans: Sitting out summer league finale
Evans will sit out Friday's summer league finale for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Evans dealt with bruised rib late last week and while he returned to action over the weekend, there's no real reason for the Warriors to continue to have him play in summer league. The team's first-round pick this year finishes the Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer Leagues playing in a combined five games with averages of 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 19.6 minutes. Look for Evans to be a full go ahead of training camp, though considering the talent the Warriors already have on the wing, Evans will likely only be relied upon for a handful of minutes per game.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...