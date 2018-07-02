Warriors' Jacob Evans: Sitting out summer league opener

Evans suffered a toe injury during a recent practice and has been ruled out for Monday's Sacramento summer league opener against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Evans was the Warriors' lone selection in this year's draft, but both the coaching staff and fans will have to wait at least another day to see him in action. A toe injury that Evans suffered Friday during practice is still giving him discomfort and the Warriors don't want to risk further aggravating it in what is essentially a meaningless game. The Warriors play again on Tuesday vs. the Kings before having a day off prior to Thursday's contest. At this point, it's unclear if Evans will be cleared for either of those contests.