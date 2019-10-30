Warriors' Jacob Evans: Sitting out Wednesday
Evans (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Evans will be sidelined for the first time this season after exiting Monday's victory over the Pelicans due to a left adductor strain. Before getting hurt, Evans had averaged 20 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' first two games of the season. Expect some combination of Alec Burks (ankle), Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee to absorb Evans' minutes.
