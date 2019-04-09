Warriors' Jacob Evans: Starting Tuesday
Evans will start Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Klay Thompson getting the night off for rest, Evans will make the first start of his career. In the four games that he's seen double-digit run, he's averaged 2.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...