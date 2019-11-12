Warriors' Jacob Evans: Still weeks away
Evans (hip) remains weeks away from a return, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Evans has been rehabbing from a left hip strain but is still not all that close to being cleared. A firm timetable should come into focus as he nears full strength.
