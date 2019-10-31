Evans (hip) will be reevaluated in three weeks, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Evans has been ruled out for at least the next three weeks after straining his hip in Monday's win over the Pelicans, though there's a good chance he could miss additional time depending on how well he recovers. In his extended absence, look for Jordan Poole, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee to see a boost in minutes.