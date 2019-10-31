Warriors' Jacob Evans: To be reevaluated in three weeks
Evans (hip) will be reevaluated in three weeks, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Evans has been ruled out for at least the next three weeks after straining his hip in Monday's win over the Pelicans, though there's a good chance he could miss additional time depending on how well he recovers. In his extended absence, look for Jordan Poole, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee to see a boost in minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.